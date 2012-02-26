Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch
championship on Sunday
AZ Alkmaar 3 Jozy Altidore 26,58, Erik Falkenburg 83
Heerenveen 3 Filip Djuricic 55, Bas Dost 76, Luciano
Narsingh 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,763
- - -
Twente Enschede 1 Luuk de Jong 44
Utrecht 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 29,700
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 3 Ola Toivonen 44, Dries Mertens 66,
Zakaria Labyad 85
Feyenoord 2 Guyon Fernandez 71,79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Excelsior 1 Jurgen Mattheij 67
Missed penalty: Edwin de Graaf 26
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Aras Ozbiliz 22, Siem de Jong 45+1,87,
Jan Vertonghen 90
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 3,550
- - -
Saturday, February 25
NEC Nijmegen 4 Leroy George 21,63, Lasse Schoene 33,
John Goossens 77
Groningen 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,853
- - -
VVV-Venlo 3 Uche Nwofor 8, Yanic Wildschut 28,
Robert Cullen 90
Heracles Almelo 1 Lerin Duarte 44
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 7,500
- - -
Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Rydell Poepon 26, Soufian El Hassnaoui
90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,358
- - -
NAC Breda 4 Santi Kolk 6,64, Kees Luijckx 11, Eric
Botteghin 90+3
ADO Den Haag 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 17,750
- - -
Friday, February 24
RKC Waalwijk 1 Krisztian Nemeth 37
Vitesse Arnhem 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,079
- - -
