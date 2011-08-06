Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Dutch championship summaries on Saturday VVV-Venlo 0 Red card: Rogier Molhoek 79 Utrecht 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,850 - - - Heerenveen 2 Oussama Assaidi 47, Luciano Narsingh 70 Red card: Viktor Elm 85 NEC Nijmegen 2 Bram Nuytinck 84, Stefan Nijland 89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - RKC Waalwijk 2 Robert Braber 86pen, Ricky ten Voorde 89 Heracles Almelo 2 Everton 31, Glynor Plet 80 Red card: Antoine van der Linden 85 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 4,000 - - - Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Mark-Jan Fledderus 76, Sanharib Malki 87 Red card: Ruud Vormer 11 Groningen 1 Leandro Bacuna 11pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,650 - - -
Played on Friday Excelsior 0 Feyenoord 2 Guyon Fernandez 55, Leen van Steensel 71og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 3,518 - - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT) AZ Alkmaar v PSV Eindhoven (1030) ADO Den Haag v Vitesse Arnhem (1230) Graafschap Doetinchem v Ajax Amsterdam (1230) NAC Breda v Twente Enschede (1430)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (