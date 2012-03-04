March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Dutch
championship on Sunday
PSV Eindhoven 2 Ola Toivonen 55,82
Twente Enschede 6 Ola John 8, Willem Janssen 19,87, Peter
Wisgerhof 35, Luuk de Jong 40, Leroy Fer 74
Red card: Douglas 51
Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
Feyenoord 1 Jordy Clasie 44
Groningen 0
Red card: Johan Kappelhof 88
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Utrecht 0
NEC Nijmegen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Lorenzo Ebecilio 67,89,90+3, Vurnon
Anita 77
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Sanharib Malki 40
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 50,939
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Wilfried Bony 34, Mike Havenaar 73
Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,757
- - -
Saturday, March 3
AZ Alkmaar 3 Simon Poulsen 31, Jozy Altidore 43,
Adam Maher 52
Red card: Nick Viergever 55
Heracles Almelo 1 Willy Overtoom 56pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,078
- - -
RKC Waalwijk 1 Geoffrey Castillion 45
Excelsior 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,686
- - -
VVV-Venlo 2 Robert Cullen 85, Maya Yoshida 87
NAC Breda 1 Ismo Vorstermans 56og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,850
- - -
ADO Den Haag 0
Heerenveen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,079
- - -