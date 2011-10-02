Oct 2 Dutch championship summaries on Sunday.
NEC Nijmegen 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 Zakaria Labyad 85, Tim Matavz 87
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Twente Enschede 2 Ola John 34, Luuk de Jong 90
Excelsior 2 Darren Maatsen 85,86
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Groningen 1 Leandro Bacuna 62pen
Ajax Amsterdam 0
Red card: Gregory van der Wiel 61
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,117
- - -
Feyenoord 0
ADO Den Haag 3 John Verhoek 15, Wesley Verhoek 45, Tjaronn Chery
53
Halftime: 0-2
- - -
VVV-Venlo 1 Robert Cullen 90+1
Missed penalty: Ahmed Musa 90+1
AZ Alkmaar 3 Rasmus Elm 32, Adam Maher 62, Simon Poulsen 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 7,350
- - -
Played on Saturday
Roda JC Kerkrade 4 Sanharib Malki 10,36, Laurent Delorge
27, Ruud Vormer 63
NAC Breda 3 Omer Bayram 31, Nemanja Gudelj 54,
Alex Schalk 80
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 12,630
- - -
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Wilfried Bony 88
Heerenveen 1 Jeffrey Gouweleeuw 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,894
- - -
Utrecht 3 Rodney Sneijder 16, Johan Martensson
63, Jacob Mulenga 80pen
RKC Waalwijk 0
Red card: Geoffrey Castillion 41
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,500
- - -
Played on Friday
Heracles Almelo 2 Glynor Plet 12, Luis Pedro 90+2
Graafschap Doetinchem 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,412
- - -