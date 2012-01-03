ROTTERDAM Jan 3 Former England
manager Steve McClaren is being lined up for a sensational
return to Dutch side Twente Enschede as a replacement for Co
Adriaanse, who local media report will be sacked on Tuesday.
Regional newspaper TC Tubantia are reporting that the club
are due to hold talks with Adriaanse, who joined the Dutch cup
winners last July, about the termination of his contract.
McClaren enjoyed a successful period in charge of Twente
from 2008-10, winning the Dutch title in his final season,
before experiencing disappointing spells at Wolfsburg in Germany
and Nottingham Forest back in his native England.
Twente sit third in the Dutch league, five points behind
leaders AZ Alkmaar, and have advanced to the knockout phase of
the Europa league.
