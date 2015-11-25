TWENTE, Netherlands Nov 25 Aldo van der Laan has resigned as president of Twente Enschede amid accusations the club breached the Dutch football association's (KNVB) rules and risk losing their operating licence.

Cash-strapped Twente confirmed the resignation in a statement on their website (www.fctwente.nl) on Wednesday.

"The interests of the club have always been paramount and these are now under threat. The continuing doubts are damaging FC Twente," the statement said.

Local media had earlier reported that leaked documents from Twente suggested the club had entered into an agreement with an investment company that contravened KNVB rules.

The association has called in their licensing commission to investigate.

"The contract published seems to differ from what we know," KNVB spokesman Hans van Kastel told reporters.

If found guilty, Twente face punishments ranging from a fine to a points deduction, relegation to the second tier or potentially the cancellation of their license to operate in the top two tiers of Dutch football.

Struggling Twente sold a number of their players in the last transfer window to try and cut costs, including Mexican forward Jesus Corona to FC Porto for $12.73 million.

They are currently one point above the relegation playoff positions having lost their last four games and suffered a 5-0 drubbing at Feyenoord last weekend. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)