AMSTERDAM, March 4 Twente Enschede were deducted three points by the Dutch football association (KNVB) on Wednesday after failing to put their financial affairs back in order following a brush with bankruptcy.

It is the second time they have missed targets set by the KNVB as part of a recovery plan and their punishment follows a previous warning.

Twente said they would not appeal the decision.

"The sanctions are based on the punishment process in the licensing regulations and the plan that FC Twente agreed with the license commission," KNVB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The KNVB issued the sanction after objecting to write-offs in the club's latest financial report.

"This is a disgrace for the club. We regret the decision, but will not appeal under formal substantiation. Twente will enter into new discussions with the KNVB over the recovery plan," incoming chairman Aldo van der Laan said in a statement on the club's website (fctwente.nl).

"We know that we are going through a tough financial time with the club but it is very unpleasant to be confronted with this punishment," coach Alfred Schreuder added.

"The players have been informed about the situation. We have to accept it and continue to fight as a team. We owe it to ourselves and certainly to the supporters."

Twente are eighth in the Dutch league standings on 35 points from 25 games. The deduction will see them drop one place. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)