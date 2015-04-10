AMSTERDAM, April 10 Cash-strapped Twente Enschede have been docked three points for the second time after failing to meet the latest round of financial conditions set by the Dutch Football Association, the KNVB said on Friday.

Twente, who were Dutch champions in 2010, were docked three points at the beginning of March for failing to put their financial affairs in order following a brush with bankruptcy.

The latest three-point deduction means they drop from 37 to 34 points and from 10th to 11th in the Dutch championship table.

"The club has for a third time failed to fulfil their financial obligations," the KNVB said in a statement.

"The club must work on its financial rescue. There are financial targets they must meet," the Dutch association added, warning that a further three points could be deducted, followed by the removal of their professional license.

The punishment did not come as a surprise after Twente's director Gerald van den Belt warned earlier this week that a new punishment was on the horizon.

"We are paying the price for over-ambitious plans last year. If we don't correct it, our license will be in danger. We have readjusted our financial planning and submitted it and are now awaiting approval by the KNVB," he told Dutch radio on Friday.

Twente have already announced the closure of their scouting department and have laid off office staff.

They also cancelled their 50th anniversary celebrations, which were planned for Monday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)