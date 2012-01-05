ROTTERDAM Jan 5 Former England
manager Steve McClaren has signed a two and a half year
deal to return as Twente Enschede coach, the Dutch league club
said on Thursday.
McClaren took Twente to their first league title in 2010,
his final season there after taking charge in 2008, and will
replace Co Adriaanse who was sacked on Tuesday.
The Englishman had less successful spells at Wolfsburg in
Germany and Nottingham Forest in England. He was sacked in his
first season at Wolfsburg, while he resigned at Forest months
after joining the club.
Twente lie third in the Dutch league, five points behind
leaders AZ Alkmaar, and are in the knock out phase of the Europa
League.