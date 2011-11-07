(Fixed headline)

ROTTERDAM Nov 7 Belgian teenager Andreas Hoelgebaum Pereira will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester United on Jan. 1 when he turns 16, he said in an interview with the Dutch daily De Telegraaf on Monday.

The 15-year-old playmaker is at PSV Eindhoven, where he has been part of the youth academy since he was nine.

Pereira started playing football at KVSK Lommel in Belgium before moving to PSV.

"I am an offensive midfielder, a real 10. Setting up my team mates, scoring and a good shot are my qualities," the youngster was quoted as saying.

The English champions were not the only Premier League club interested in the Belgian youth international with a Brazilian background, he said.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were also in the market to sign the player, who is considered one of the biggest talents of his generation, but despite some hesitation Pereira preferred to join United.

"PSV knew that I was talking with some clubs and they respected my choice. I had some doubts but at the end Manchester United is my dream team to play for," he added.

Pereira has spoken with United boss Alex Ferguson already and will join the Under-19 side when he moves to Manchester in January.

