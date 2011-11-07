(Fixed headline)
ROTTERDAM Nov 7 Belgian teenager
Andreas Hoelgebaum Pereira will sign a three-and-a-half-year
deal with Manchester United on Jan. 1 when he turns 16, he said
in an interview with the Dutch daily De Telegraaf on Monday.
The 15-year-old playmaker is at PSV Eindhoven, where he has
been part of the youth academy since he was nine.
Pereira started playing football at KVSK Lommel in Belgium
before moving to PSV.
"I am an offensive midfielder, a real 10. Setting up my team
mates, scoring and a good shot are my qualities," the youngster
was quoted as saying.
The English champions were not the only Premier League club
interested in the Belgian youth international with a Brazilian
background, he said.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were also in the market to
sign the player, who is considered one of the biggest talents of
his generation, but despite some hesitation Pereira preferred to
join United.
"PSV knew that I was talking with some clubs and they
respected my choice. I had some doubts but at the end Manchester
United is my dream team to play for," he added.
Pereira has spoken with United boss Alex Ferguson already
and will join the Under-19 side when he moves to Manchester in
January.
