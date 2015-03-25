AMSTERDAM, March 25 Utrecht coach Robby Alflen and his advisor Cor Adriaanse will step down from their roles with the Dutch club at the end of the season.

"At the start of the season we agreed a one-year deal with Robby Alflen as head coach and Cor Adriaanse as technical advisor alongside him. We have evaluated this decision and come to the conclusion it is not ideal for FC Utrecht," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Utrecht lie 12th in the standings with six games of the season remaining.

The 46-year-old Alflen, who played for Utrecht and Ajax Amsterdam, was in his first season as a coach in the top flight of Dutch football.

Adriaanse, 67, is a veteran coach who has managed Willem II Tilburg, AZ Alkmaar Ajax, Porto and was last in charge at Twente Enschede in the 2011-2012 season. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Patrick Johnston)