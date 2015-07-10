AMSTERDAM, July 10 Utrecht have been ordered to play their next home match against Ajax Amsterdam with one stand empty after their fans were found guilty of making anti-Semitic chants against the same opposition in April.

The Dutch FA also announced on Friday that Utrecht had been fined 10,000 euros ($11,129).

The FA said in a statement that it believed there was proof of anti-Semitic chanting during the game although it went unreported by match officials.

Utrecht have until Thursday to appeal against the decision.

Ajax, who have strong Jewish links, have been repeatedly targeted for similar chanting in the past.

The next time they visit Utrecht in the league on Dec. 13 the Bunnik Side stand at the Stadion Galgenwaard will be empty because it was that part of the ground where the offensive chanting originated.

($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)