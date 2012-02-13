ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Feb 13 Former
Netherlands coach Marco van Basten is to take charge of
Heerenveen from July 1 on a two-year deal, the Dutch club said
on Monday.
Van Basten, 47, will succeed Ron Jans whose contract expires
at the end of this season.
The former Ajax Amsterdam and AC Milan striker began his
coaching career in the Ajax youth academy and was appointed
national team coach in 2004.
He was in charge for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008, with
the Netherlands exiting the World Cup at the last 16 stage and
bowing out of the Euro finals after a quarter-final defeat by
Russia.
Van Basten was succeeded as Dutch coach by Bert van Marwijk
and was appointed Ajax coach later in 2008. He resigned one week
before the end of his first season in charge in Amsterdam.
Heerenveen are third in the Dutch league, five points behind
leaders PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar.
