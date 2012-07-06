ROTTERDAM, July 6 Factbox on Louis van Gaal who was re-appointed Netherlands coach on Friday in place of Bert van Marwijk who stepped down when the team were knocked out last month in the first round of Euro 2012.

BIRTHPLACE

Born Aug. 8, 1951 in Amsterdam

PLAYING DAYS

Van Gaal was a midfielder who came through the Ajax Amsterdam youth system. He started his professional career in 1973 at Antwerp in Belgium.

He went on to enjoy spells with Telstar Velsen, Sparta Rotterdam and AZ Alkmaar but was not rated good enough for the top-notch Dutch clubs.

COACHING CAREER

Van Gaal began his coaching career as an assistant at Alkmaar in 1987.

In 1988 he was appointed number two to Leo Beenhakker at Ajax and after the head coach quit in 1991 Van Gaal took over.

He won the UEFA Cup in his first season, beating Torino in the final.

Ajax won a hat-trick of Dutch league titles under Van Gaal from 1994-96, the Dutch Cup in 1993 and the Champions League, European Super Cup and World Club Cup in 1995.

After losing the 1996 Champions League final to Juventus, Van Gaal joined Barcelona in 1997 and won two Spanish league titles and the King's Cup before being sacked in 2000.

INTERNATIONAL JOB

He took charge of Netherlands in August 2000, succeeding Frank Rijkaard, but quit after the team failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup.

In May 2002 Van Gaal returned to Barcelona but despite a solid Champions League performance he was sacked in January 2003.

In 2004 he returned to Ajax as technical director but relations turned sour with coach Ronald Koeman and Van Gaal was sacked within months.

Van Gaal joined Alkmaar in 2005 and after finishing as runners-up in 2006 they win the championship in 2009.

He then joins Bayern Munich and wins the German double in his first season but also loses the 2010 Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Van Gaal is sacked in his second year.

In November 2011 Van Gaal is named as a director of Ajax but a Dutch court forbids the appointment after it is discovered four members of the board had kept fellow board member Johan Cruyff in the dark about the job offer.

On July 6, 2012, Van Gaal is re-appointed Netherlands coach at the age of 60. (Writing by Theo Ruizenaar; editing by Tony Jimenez)