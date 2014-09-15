AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 Marco van Basten will return to work as AZ Alkmaar coach on Tuesday after extensive talks with the Dutch club following health-related issues.

The former European Footballer of the Year has missed the last two games because of unspecified problems, reported by the media to be stress-related heart palpitations after the death of his father in July.

The Dutch media reported on Friday that Van Basten would be stepping down, just weeks into a two-year contract.

But the club said in a statement on Monday that the coach, who turns 50 next month, was returning and would address media on Tuesday.

"AZ and Van Basten will tell their story," the club said on its website (www.az.nl).

"We are really pleased with the latest developments," added technical director Earnest Stewart. "Marco has told us we wants to return to the training field after his period of rest.

"He told us that both on Sunday and Monday and during those discussions we told him of our desire to keep working with him. The medical staff has given us the green light."

AZ won their first game in his absence at FC Dordrecht but were beaten at home on Saturday by Heerenveen, the club Van Basten left last season to join AZ.

AZ, 12th in the league after five games, are at home to second placed PEC Zwolle on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)