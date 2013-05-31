May 31 Louis van Gaal will quit as coach of the Netherlands after next year's World Cup after which he is hoping for a chance to work in the English Premier League, he said on Friday.

"I took over as national coach with the ambition of going to a World Cup or a European Championship. That I have never done before and I'm doing everything to make sure I can achieve that. After that I will leave," he told a news conference in Hoenderloo where the Dutch team are preparing for a trip to Asia next week.

He suggested he might call an end to his long-standing coaching career after the tournament in Brazil, "unless an attractive club from the Premier League come for me".

Van Gaal said he preferred working with players on the training field every day rather than the infrequent opportunity presented to a national team coach.

"Now I'm constantly having to borrow other coach's players. That I don't enjoy," he said.

The Netherlands, who play friendlies in Indonesia and China next week, are well on course to qualify for the 2014 finals. They have won all six matches in Group D and lead nearest challengers Hungary by seven points

The 61-year-old Van Gaal failed in his first stint as Netherlands coach, stepping down after the unsuccessful qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup.

He has won the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 and league titles with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AZ Alkmaar in a stellar career. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)