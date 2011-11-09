ROTTERDAM Nov 9 Netherlands manager Bert van Marwijk said he was close to extending his contract with the Dutch football association (KNVB) until 2016.

"It's going in the right direction; we haven't signed anything so far but I think it all will work out" Van Marwijk told reporters on Wednesday at the Dutch training camp for the friendlies against Switzerland and Germany.

Van Marwijk succeeded Marco van Basten after the Euro 2008 finals and took the team to the World Cup final with 14 straight wins in competitive matches.

The Dutch qualified smoothly for next year's Euro finals in Poland and Ukraine, winning their first nine qualifiers before losing to Sweden.

The Dutch host Switzerland on Friday in Amsterdam and face arch-rivals Germany on Tuesday in Hamburg, the venue of their Euro 1988 semi-final clash.