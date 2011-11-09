ROTTERDAM Nov 9 Netherlands manager Bert
van Marwijk said he was close to extending his contract
with the Dutch football association (KNVB) until 2016.
"It's going in the right direction; we haven't signed
anything so far but I think it all will work out" Van Marwijk
told reporters on Wednesday at the Dutch training camp for the
friendlies against Switzerland and Germany.
Van Marwijk succeeded Marco van Basten after the Euro 2008
finals and took the team to the World Cup final with 14 straight
wins in competitive matches.
The Dutch qualified smoothly for next year's Euro finals in
Poland and Ukraine, winning their first nine qualifiers before
losing to Sweden.
The Dutch host Switzerland on Friday in Amsterdam and face
arch-rivals Germany on Tuesday in Hamburg, the venue of their
Euro 1988 semi-final clash.