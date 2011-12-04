ROTTERDAM Dec 4 P olice fired warning shots during crowd violence outside the Nieuw Galgenwaard stadium in Utrecht after the Dutch league match between Utrecht and Twente Enschede on Sunday.

A Utrecht police spokesman said two officers used fire arms in a threatening situation as they were bombarded with stones by Utrecht fans.

The problems started during the match, which Twente won 6-2, when visiting fans threw fireworks at Utrecht supporters who retaliated first inside the stadium and later outside it.

The match was suspended after 65 minutes by referee Reinold Wiedemeijer after he was told that the situation in the stands and outside the stadium was out of control. The game resumed after about 15 minutes.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)