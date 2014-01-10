Jan 10 Dutch title contenders Vitesse Arnhem have strengthened their squad for the second half of the season with yet another loan signing, this time adding Morocco international Zakaria Labyad to their roster for the rest of the campaign.

The deal was announced on the club website (www.vitesse.nl), with the 20-year-old attacking midfielder joining players from English clubs Chelsea and Everton on loan at the club, who are joint top of the Dutch first division standings.

Dutch-born Labyad has agreed on a six-month loan deal from Sporting Lisbon, where he has failed to play since moving from PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

Vitesse have a co-operation agreement with Chelsea and have Christian Atsu, Patrick van Aanholt, Cristian Cuevas, Bertrand Traore and Lucas Piazon all on loan from the London club.

Everton's Francsisco Junior is also on a season-long loan deal at the club. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)