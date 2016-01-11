AMSTERDAM Jan 11 Rob Maas has been elevated to coach of Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem for the rest of the season as successor to Peter Bosz, the club said on Monday.

Maas was the assistant for the last two years to Bosz, who has left for Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 46-year-old takes charge of his first match on Saturday when fifth placed Vitesse travel to struggling SC Cambuur.