July 21 Newly promoted Dutch club Willem II Tilburg have signed Israeli international forward Ben Sahar on a one-year contract with an option for a second year, they said on Monday.

The much-travelled 24-year-old, who was last on loan at Arminia Bielefeld from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, has played for 11 clubs including Chelsea, Queen's Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Espanyol and Auxerre.

Sahar had six months on loan at Dutch club De Graafschap in 2009.

