PARIS Feb 9 Europe's biggest soccer clubs have given their support to UEFA interim chief Gianni Infantino's FIFA presidential campaign, the European Club Association (ECA) said on Tuesday.

ECA vice-chairman Umberto Gandini announced the decision at the general assembly of the umbrella organisation, which represents more than 200 clubs including all the major ones such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, Editing by Ken Ferris)