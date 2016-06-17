Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Championship Group stage matches on Friday Group stage - Group A Sunday, June 19 (GMT) Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Group stage - Group B Monday, June 20 (GMT) Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900) Group stage - Group D Friday, June 17 (GMT) Czech Republic v Croatia (1600) Spain v Turkey (1900) Group stage - Group E Friday, June 17 (GMT) Italy v Sweden (1300) Group stage - Group E Saturday, June 18 (GMT) Belgium v Ireland (1300) Group stage - Group F Saturday, June 18 (GMT) Iceland v Hungary (1600) Portugal v Austria (1900)
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.