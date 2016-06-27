Soccer-Van Dijk to miss Wembley final, Saints left exposed
LONDON, Feb 2 Southampton's defensive kingpin Virgil van Dijk's ankle injury will rule him out of this month's League Cup final, manager Claude Puel said on Thursday.
June 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Championship Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Thursday, June 30 (GMT) Poland v Portugal (1900) Quarter-final Friday, July 1 (GMT) Wales v Belgium (1900) Quarter-final Saturday, July 2 (GMT) Germany v Winner L16 7 (1900) Quarter-final Sunday, July 3 (GMT) France v Winner L16 8 (1900)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Just minutes before he flew off for a job interview in Sao Paulo in November, the coach of Liverpool's Under-23s got a tweet that said: On this day in 1894, Charles Miller arrived in Brazil with the first football and rulebook.
Feb 2 Stoke City striker Peter Crouch dismissed talks of retirement and said there is still a lot more to come after he scored his 100th Premier League goal during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.