Tennis-Miami men's singles quarterfinal results
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Ch. Qual. play-offs matches on Friday Play-offs, first leg Friday, November 13 (GMT) Bosnia v Ireland (1945) Play-offs, first leg Saturday, November 14 (GMT) Ukraine v Slovenia (1700) Sweden v Denmark (1945) Play-offs, second leg Sunday, November 15 (GMT) Hungary v Norway (1945) Play-offs, second leg Monday, November 16 (GMT) Ireland v Bosnia (1945)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the World championships Pairs on Thursday 1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (China) 232.06 2. Aliona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (Germany) 230.30 3. Evgeniya Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (Russia) 219.03 4. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (China) 211.51 5. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (Russia) 206.72 6. Liubov Ilyushechkina/Dylan Moscovitch (Canada) 206.19 7.