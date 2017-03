Soccer-English premier league results and standings

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 Saturday, March 18 Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0 Everton 4 Hull City 0 Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 0 Burnley 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Arsenal 1 West Ham United 2 Leicester City