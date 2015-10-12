Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group E matches on Monday
Monday, October 12
Estonia 0 Switzerland 1
Lithuania 0 England 3
San Marino 0 Slovenia 2
Friday, October 9
England 2 Estonia 0
Slovenia 1 Lithuania 1
Switzerland 7 San Marino 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 England 10 10 0 0 31 3 30
2 Switzerland 10 7 0 3 24 8 21
-------------------------
3 Slovenia 10 5 1 4 18 11 16
-------------------------
4 Estonia 10 3 1 6 4 9 10
5 Lithuania 10 3 1 6 7 18 10
6 San Marino 10 0 1 9 1 36 1
1-2: Final tournament
3: Play-off