Soccer-Milan held after rare Donnarumma mistake
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group I matches on Monday Monday, September 7 Albania 0 Portugal 1 Armenia 0 Denmark 0 Friday, September 4 Denmark 0 Albania 0 Serbia 2 Armenia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Portugal 6 5 0 1 8 4 15 2 Denmark 7 3 3 1 8 4 12 ------------------------- 3 Albania 6 3 2 1 7 3 11 4 Armenia 7 0 2 5 5 11 2 5 Serbia * 6 1 1 4 5 11 1 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-2: Final tournament
MILAN, April 2 AC Milan's European hopes suffered a setback when they were held 1-1 at basement side Pescara on Sunday after a rare mistake by 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
HONG KONG, April 2 Senegal's Papiss Cisse scored his third goal in three games on Sunday as Shandong Luneng became the surprise early leaders of the Chinese Super League after champions Guangzhou Evergrande ended Shanghai SIPG's perfect start to the season.