SHOWCASE-Soccer-Arsenal held 2-2 by Man City as Wenger's troubles persist
* Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group F matches on Saturday Saturday, June 13 Faroe Islands 2 Greece 1 Finland 0 Hungary 1 Northern Ireland 0 Romania 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Romania 6 4 2 0 7 1 14 2 Northern Ireland 6 4 1 1 8 4 13 ------------------------- 3 Hungary 6 3 2 1 5 3 11 4 Faroe Islands 6 2 0 4 4 8 6 5 Finland 6 1 1 4 5 8 4 6 Greece 6 0 2 4 2 7 2 1-2: Final tournament
April 2 Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.