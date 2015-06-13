SHOWCASE-Soccer-Arsenal held 2-2 by Man City as Wenger's troubles persist
* Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium
June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group D matches on Saturday Saturday, June 13 Gibraltar 0 Germany 7 Poland 4 Georgia 0 Ireland 1 Scotland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Poland 6 4 2 0 20 3 14 2 Germany 6 4 1 1 16 4 13 ------------------------- 3 Scotland 6 3 2 1 12 6 11 4 Ireland 6 2 3 1 12 5 9 5 Georgia 6 1 0 5 4 13 3 6 Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 1 34 0 1-2: Final tournament
* Arsenal and Manchester City drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium
April 2 Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.