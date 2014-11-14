UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group F matches on Friday Friday, November 14 Greece 0 Faroe Islands 1 Hungary 1 Finland 0 Romania 2 Northern Ireland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Romania 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 2 Northern Ireland 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 ------------------------- 3 Hungary 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 4 Finland 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 5 Faroe Islands 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 6 Greece 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 1-2: Final tournament
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.