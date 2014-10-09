Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group G matches on Thursday
Thursday, October 9
Liechtenstein 0 Montenegro 0
Moldova 1 Austria 2
Sweden 1 Russia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Russia 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
2 Montenegro 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
3 Austria 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Sweden 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
5 Liechtenstein 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
6 Moldova 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1-2: Final tournament
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 12
Austria v Montenegro (1600)
Russia v Moldova (1600)
Sweden v Liechtenstein (1845)