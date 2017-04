Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the European Ch. Qual. play-offs matches on Saturday Play-offs Saturday, November 14, first leg Sweden - Denmark 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Ukraine - Slovenia 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Friday, November 13, first leg Bosnia - Ireland 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-offs Sunday, November 15, second leg Hungary v Norway (1945) Monday, November 16, second leg Ireland v Bosnia (1945)