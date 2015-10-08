Soccer-Everton's Cleverley to make Watford move permanent
March 31 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley will join Watford permanently at the end of his current loan spell, the Premier League clubs said on their websites on Friday.
Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group F matches on Thursday Thursday, October 8 Hungary 2 Faroe Islands 1 Northern Ireland 3 Greece 1 Romania 1 Finland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Northern Ireland 9 6 2 1 15 7 20 2 Romania 9 4 5 0 8 2 17 ------------------------- 3 Hungary 9 4 4 1 8 5 16 4 Finland 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 5 Faroe Islands 9 2 0 7 6 14 6 6 Greece 9 0 3 6 3 11 3 1-2: Final tournament Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 11 Faroe Islands v Romania (1600) Finland v Northern Ireland (1600) Greece v Hungary (1600)
March 31 Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.