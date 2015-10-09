Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Ch. Qual. Group E matches on Friday
Friday, October 9
England 2 Estonia 0
Slovenia 1 Lithuania 1
Switzerland 7 San Marino 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 England 9 9 0 0 28 3 27
2 Switzerland 9 6 0 3 23 8 18
-------------------------
3 Slovenia 9 4 1 4 16 11 13
4 Estonia 9 3 1 5 4 8 10
5 Lithuania 9 3 1 5 7 15 10
6 San Marino 9 0 1 8 1 34 1
1-2: Final tournament
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 12
Estonia v Switzerland (1845)
Lithuania v England (1845)
San Marino v Slovenia (1845)