Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Monday
Monday, September 7
Ireland 1 Jonathan Walters 69
Georgia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,200
- - -
Poland 8 Kamil Grosicki 8,15, Robert Lewandowski 19,29, Arek Milik 56,72, Jakub Blaszczykowski 59pen, Bartosz Kapustka 74
Gibraltar 1 Jake Gosling 87
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 27,763
- - -
Scotland 2 Mats Hummels 28og, James McArthur 43
Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 18,34, Ilkay Guendogan 54
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 50,753
- - -
Romania 0
Greece 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Finland 1 Joel Pohjanpalo 23
Faroe Islands 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,477
- - -
Northern Ireland 1 Kyle Lafferty 90+3
Red Card: Chris Baird 82
Hungary 1 Richard Guzmics 74
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Albania 0
Portugal 1 Miguel Veloso 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Armenia 0
Denmark 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Sunday, September 6
Iceland 0
Red Card: Aron Gunnarsson 89
Kazakhstan 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,767
- - -
Bosnia 3 Ermin Bicakcic 14, Edin Dzeko 30, Senad Lulic 45
Red Card: Muhamed Besic 63
Andorra 0
Red Card: Victor Rodriguez 64
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 6,830
- - -
Cyprus 0
Belgium 1 Eden Hazard 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,866
- - -
Italy 1 Daniele De Rossi 6pen
Red Card: Daniele De Rossi 55
Bulgaria 0
Red Card: Ilijan Micanski 56
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Turkey 3 Oguzhan Ozyakup 8, Arda Turan 26, Burak Yilmaz 85
Netherlands 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,007
- - -
Latvia 1 Arturs Zjuzins 73
Czech Republic 2 David Limbersky 13, Vladimir Darida 25
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 7,913
- - -
Wales 0
Israel 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,653
- - -
Norway 2 Jo Inge Berget 51, Vedran Corluka 69og
Croatia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,751
- - -
Malta 2 Michael Mifsud 55, Alfred Effiong 71
Azerbaijan 2 Rahid Amirquliyev 36,80
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,266
- - -
Saturday, September 5
Spain 2 Jordi Alba 5, Andres Iniesta 30pen
Slovakia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,874
- - -
Switzerland 3 Josip Drmic 80,90+4, Valentin Stocker 84
Slovenia 2 Milivoje Novakovic 45, Bostjan Cesar 48
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,750
- - -
Austria 1 Zlatko Junuzovic 52
Moldova 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,500
- - -
Montenegro 2 Fatos Beciraj 38, Stevan Jovetic 56
Liechtenstein 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 150
- - -
Ukraine 3 Artem Kravets 7, Andriy Yarmolenko 30, Yevgen Konoplyanka 40pen
Red Card: Denys Garmash 90+2
Belarus 1 Sergei Kornilenko 62pen
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 32,648
- - -
Luxembourg 1 Sebastien Thill 90+2
Macedonia 0
Missed penalty: Beshart Abdurahimi 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 1,657
- - -
Estonia 1 Konstantin Vassiljev 71
Lithuania 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 6,621
- - -
San Marino 0
England 6 Wayne Rooney 13pen, Christian Brolli 30og, Ross Barkley 46, Theo Walcott 68,78, Harry Kane 77
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 4,378
- - -
Russia 1 Artem Dzyuba 38
Sweden 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 43,768
- - -
Friday, September 4
Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 12, Mario Goetze 19,82
Poland 1 Robert Lewandowski 36
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 48,500
- - -
Gibraltar 0
Ireland 4 Cyrus Christie 27, Robbie Keane 49,51pen, Shane Long 79
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,393
- - -
Greece 0
Finland 1 Joel Pohjanpalo 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,358
- - -
Hungary 0
Romania 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,060
- - -
Faroe Islands 1 Johan Simun Edmundsson 36
Red Card: Johan Simun Edmundsson 65
Northern Ireland 3 Gareth McAuley 12,71, Kyle Lafferty 75
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 4,513
- - -
Denmark 0
Albania 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,648
- - -
Serbia 2 Levon Hayrapetyan 22og, Adem Ljajic 53
Armenia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 150
- - -
Georgia 1 Valeri Qazaishvili 38
Scotland 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,000
- - -