UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Friday Friday, November 14 Germany 4 Thomas Mueller 12,29, Mario Goetze 38, Yogan Santos 67og Gibraltar 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 43,520 - - - Scotland 1 Shaun Maloney 75 Ireland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,000 - - - Greece 0 Faroe Islands 1 Johan Simun Edmundsson 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,821 - - - Hungary 1 Zoltan Gera 84 Finland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,500 - - - Romania 2 Paul Papp 74,79 Northern Ireland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,892 - - - Portugal 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 71 Armenia 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,042 - - - Serbia 1 Zoran Tosic 4 Denmark 3 Nicklas Bendtner 60,85, Simon Kjaer 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 0 - - - Georgia 0 Poland 4 Kamil Glik 51, Grzegorz Krychowiak 71, Sebastian Mila 73, Arkadiusz Milik 90+2 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 15 Luxembourg v Ukraine (1700) Macedonia v Slovakia (1945) Spain v Belarus (1945) England v Slovenia (1700) San Marino v Estonia (1700) Switzerland v Lithuania (1945) Austria v Russia (1700) Moldova v Liechtenstein (1700) Montenegro v Sweden (1945) Sunday, November 16 Netherlands v Latvia (1700) Czech Republic v Iceland (1945) Turkey v Kazakhstan (1945) Belgium v Wales (1700) Cyprus v Andorra (1700) Israel v Bosnia (1945) Azerbaijan v Norway (1700) Bulgaria v Malta (1945) Italy v Croatia (1945)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.