Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 14
Germany 1 Toni Kroos 71
Ireland 1 John O'Shea 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,000
- - -
Poland 2 Krzysztof Maczynski 12, Arkadiusz Milik 76
Scotland 2 Shaun Maloney 18, Steven Naismith 57
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 55,197
- - -
Gibraltar 0
Georgia 3 Nikoloz Gelashvili 9, Tornike Okriashvili 19, Jaba Kankava 69
- - -
San Marino 0
Switzerland 4 Haris Seferovic 10,24, Blerim Dzemaili 30, Xherdan Shaqiri 79
Missed penalty: Ricardo Rodriguez 90
- - -
Greece 0
Northern Ireland 2 Jamie Ward 9, Kyle Lafferty 51
- - -
Finland 0
Red Card: Alexander Ring 56
Romania 2 Bogdan Stancu 54,83
- - -
Faroe Islands 0
Hungary 1 Adam Szalai 21
- - -
Denmark 0
Portugal 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 90+5
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,562
- - -