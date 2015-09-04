Sept 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the European Ch. Qual. matches on Friday
Friday, September 4
Germany 3 Thomas Mueller 12, Mario Goetze 19,82
Poland 1 Robert Lewandowski 36
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 48,500
- - -
Gibraltar 0
Ireland 4 Cyrus Christie 27, Robbie Keane 49,51pen, Shane Long 79
Halftime: 0-1;
- - -
Greece 0
Finland 1 Joel Pohjanpalo 75
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Hungary 0
Romania 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Faroe Islands 1 Johan Simun Edmundsson 36
Red Card: Johan Simun Edmundsson 65
Northern Ireland 3 Gareth McAuley 12,71, Kyle Lafferty 75
Halftime: 1-1;
- - -
Denmark 0
Albania 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,648
- - -
Serbia 2 Levon Hayrapetyan 22og, Adem Ljajic 53
Armenia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 0
- - -
Georgia 1 Valeri Qazaishvili 38
Scotland 0
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 5
Luxembourg v Macedonia (1600)
Ukraine v Belarus (1600)
Spain v Slovakia (1845)
Estonia v Lithuania (1600)
San Marino v England (1600)
Switzerland v Slovenia (1845)
Russia v Sweden (1600)
Austria v Moldova (1845)
Montenegro v Liechtenstein (1845)
Sunday, September 6
Latvia v Czech Republic (1600)
Turkey v Netherlands (1600)
Iceland v Kazakhstan (1845)
Wales v Israel (1600)
Bosnia v Andorra (1845)
Cyprus v Belgium (1845)
Malta v Azerbaijan (1600)
Norway v Croatia (1600)
Italy v Bulgaria (1845)
Monday, September 7
Poland v Gibraltar (1845)
Ireland v Georgia (1845)
Scotland v Germany (1845)
Finland v Faroe Islands (1845)
Northern Ireland v Hungary (1845)
Romania v Greece (1845)
Armenia v Denmark (1600)
Albania v Portugal (1845)