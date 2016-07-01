Soccer-Berahino served eight-week suspension, says Hughes
LONDON, Feb 3 Stoke City striker Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension before he joined from West Bromwich Albion last month, manager Mark Hughes told reporters on Friday.
July 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the European Championship Quarter-final matches on Friday Quarter-final Friday, July 1 Wales - Belgium 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Saturday, July 2 Germany v Italy (1900) Sunday, July 3 France v Iceland (1900)
Feb 3 Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Liverpool Chief Executive Officer Ian Ayre will leave Anfield four months earlier than expected at the end of February to take on a similar role at German second division side 1860 Munich, the clubs announced on Friday.