Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Championship Group B matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 15 Russia 1 Slovakia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Wales 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 3 England 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Russia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 16 England v Wales (1300) Monday, June 20 Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900)
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.