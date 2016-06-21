Soccer-Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Championship Group D matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 21 Croatia 2 Spain 1 Czech Republic 0 Turkey 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Croatia 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 2 Spain 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 ------------------------- 3 Turkey 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Czech Republic 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 1-2: Next round
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.
MILAN, Feb 1 AS Roma needed a penalty from 40-year-old forward Francesco Totti in the seventh minute of stoppage time to scrape past second-tier Cesena 2-1 in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday.