Soccer-Berahino served eight-week suspension, says Hughes
LONDON, Feb 3 Stoke City striker Saido Berahino served an eight-week suspension before he joined from West Bromwich Albion last month, manager Mark Hughes told reporters on Friday.
July 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship Quarter-final matches on Friday Wales 3 Ashley Williams 30, Hal Robson-Kanu 55, Sam Vokes 85 Belgium 1 Radja Nainggolan 13 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 45,936 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 2 Germany v Italy (1900) Sunday, July 3 France v Iceland (1900)
Feb 3 Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.
BERLIN, Feb 3 Liverpool Chief Executive Officer Ian Ayre will leave Anfield four months earlier than expected at the end of February to take on a similar role at German second division side 1860 Munich, the clubs announced on Friday.