Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Friday Friday, June 17 Spain 3 Alvaro Morata 34,48, Nolito 37 Turkey 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,409 - - - Czech Republic 2 Milan Skoda 76, Tomas Necid 90+3pen Croatia 2 Ivan Perisic 37, Ivan Rakitic 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,376 - - - Italy 1 Eder 88 Sweden 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 18 Belgium v Ireland (1300) Iceland v Hungary (1600) Portugal v Austria (1900) Sunday, June 19 Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Monday, June 20 Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900)
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.