HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves
Jan 31 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday:
June 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 18 Portugal 0 Missed penalty: Cristiano Ronaldo 79 Austria 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,291 - - - Iceland 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 39pen Hungary 1 Birkir Mar Saevarsson 87og Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 60,842 - - - Belgium 3 Romelu Lukaku 48,70, Axel Witsel 61 Ireland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,493 - - - Friday, June 17 Spain 3 Alvaro Morata 34,48, Nolito 37 Turkey 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,409 - - - Czech Republic 2 Milan Skoda 76, Tomas Necid 90+3pen Croatia 2 Ivan Perisic 37, Ivan Rakitic 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,376 - - - Italy 1 Eder 88 Sweden 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 19 Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Monday, June 20 Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900)
Jan 31 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday:
LONDON, Jan 31 Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Football's transfer system is back in focus over a clause in FIFA's regulations that the players' union said would not be accepted in any other profession and which a Belgian court suggested could contravene European labour law.