Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship Last 16 matches on Sunday Sunday, June 26 Hungary 0 Belgium 4 Toby Alderweireld 10, Michy Batshuayi 78, Eden Hazard 79, Yannick Carrasco 90+1 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Germany 3 Jerome Boateng 8, Mario Gomez 43, Julian Draxler 63 Missed penalty: Mesut Ozil 13 Slovakia 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,312 - - - France 2 Antoine Griezmann 57,61 Ireland 1 Robbie Brady 2pen Red Card: Shane Duffy 66 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,279 - - - Saturday, June 25 Croatia 0 Portugal 1 Ricardo Quaresma 117 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,523 - - - Wales 1 Gareth McAuley 75og Northern Ireland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,342 - - - Switzerland 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 82 Poland 1 Jakub Blaszczykowski 39 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,842 Penalty Shootout: 4-5 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 27 Italy v Spain (1600) England v Iceland (1900)
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.