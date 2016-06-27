June 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the European Championship Last 16 matches on Monday
Monday, June 27
England 1 Wayne Rooney 4pen
Iceland 2 Ragnar Sigurdsson 6, Kolbeinn Sigthorsson 18
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Italy 2 Giorgio Chiellini 33, Graziano Pelle 90+1
Spain 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 76,165
- - -
Sunday, June 26
Hungary 0
Belgium 4 Toby Alderweireld 10, Michy Batshuayi 78, Eden Hazard 79, Yannick Carrasco 90+1
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 28,921
- - -
Germany 3 Jerome Boateng 8, Mario Gomez 43, Julian Draxler 63
Missed penalty: Mesut Ozil 13
Slovakia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,312
- - -
France 2 Antoine Griezmann 57,61
Ireland 1 Robbie Brady 2pen
Red Card: Shane Duffy 66
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,279
- - -
Saturday, June 25
Croatia 0
Portugal 1 Ricardo Quaresma 117
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,523
- - -
Wales 1 Gareth McAuley 75og
Northern Ireland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,342
- - -
Switzerland 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 82
Poland 1 Jakub Blaszczykowski 39
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,842
Penalty Shootout: 4-5
- - -