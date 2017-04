QUITO Jan 30 Ecuador named Argentine Gustavo Quinteros as coach on Friday for their 2015 Copa America campaign in Chile and 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The 49-year-old, who played for Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup in the United States after obtaining dual nationality, has been in charge of Ecuadorean side Emelec since 2012 and twice steered them to the league title.

"The national team has the coach it wanted for the process to Russia 2018, a winning coach with all the sides where he has been," Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) president Luis Chiriboga said in a statement.

Quinteros, 49, takes over from interim coach Sixto Vizuete who had been at the helm since Colombian Reinaldo Rueda did not have his contract renewed after last year's World Cup in Brazil where Ecuador failed to make it past the group stages. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)