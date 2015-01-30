(Adds detail, quotes)

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO Jan 30 Ecuador have appointed Argentine Gustavo Quinteros as coach for their 2015 Copa America campaign in Chile and 2018 World Cup qualifying, the country's soccer federation said on Friday.

The 49-year-old, who played for Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup in the United States after obtaining dual nationality, has been in charge of Ecuadorean side Emelec since 2012 and twice steered them to the league title.

"The national team has the coach it wanted for the process to Russia 2018, a winning coach with all the sides where he has been," Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) president Luis Chiriboga said in a statement.

The 49-year-old Quinteros takes over from interim coach Sixto Vizuete, who had managed Ecuador since Colombian Reinaldo Rueda did not have his contract renewed after the World Cup finals in Brazil last year.

Rueda's Ecuador side, captained by Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia, failed to make it past the group stage in Brazil after a defeat, a win and a draw.

Quinteros will take charge in March when Ecuador play Mexico and Argentina in Copa warm-up friendlies in the United States.

"This has come to me at the best moment in my career because you acquire experience while making your way in this profession," Quinteros told reporters in the Pacific port city of Guayaquil, where Emelec are based.

"I'm very keen and full of dreams and let's hope we can build a team that plays good football and gives the fans pleasure.

"It's an ideal time to take charge of the Ecuador team," said Quinteros, who coached Bolivia between 2010 and 2012 including the previous Copa America in Argentina.

Ecuador face hosts Chile, Mexico and Bolivia in their group at the June 11-July 4 tournament which will be followed by the South American World Cup qualifiers starting in October.

Quinteros, a midfielder in the last Bolivia side to reach the World Cup finals in 1994, will be hoping to lead Ecuador to their fourth tournament after they qualified for the 2002, 2006 and 2014 finals. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez and Ken Ferris)