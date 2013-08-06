Aug 6 Ecuadorean side Barcelona's goalkeeper Maximo Banguera has publicly apologised for slapping an opponent in the face which left his victim needing hospital treatment following a fiery local derby at the weekend.

Television pictures showed that immediately after Sunday's match in Guayaquil, Banguera slapped Emelec captain and fellow Ecuador international Pedro Quinonez violently in the face.

Emelec officials said that Quinonez was knocked to the ground by the force of the impact, suffered convulsions and nearly lost consciousness.

He spent the night in hospital complaining of dizziness and was released on Monday.

"I want to apologise sincerely to Pedro Quinonez, his family, the supporters, everyone," Banguera told a news conference late on Monday. "I was a bad loser.

"I am aware if there is a sanction, I will have to face it."

The two players had also been involved in an angry exchange during the Shipyard Derby which Emelec won 2-0. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)